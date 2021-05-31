Banks to remain shut on these 9 days in June. Check list of holidays here

Banks across India will remain closed for nine days in June, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar list. Banks will be shut on three out of these nine days on account of various religious days and other occasions, while the other six days are weekly holidays.

RBI guidelines dictate that all banks must remain shut all on all gazetted holidays and on public holidays, which can vary from state to state. The central bank divides bank holidays into three categories—those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here are the bank holidays in June 2021:

June 6 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

June 12 - Second Saturday

June 13 - Sunday (Weekly holiday)

June 15 - YMA Day/Raja Sankranti (Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar)

June 20 - Sunday (Weekly holiday)

June 25 - Guru Hargobind's birthday (Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed)

June 26 - Second Saturday

June 27 - Sunday (Weekly holiday)

June 30 - Remna Ni (Banks will remain closed in Aizawl only)

These are the seventeen gazetted holidays that India observes—Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas (December 25) and festivals like Holi, Good Friday, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Id-ul-Fitr, Budha Purnima, Id-ul-Zuha, Muharram, Janmashtami, Dussehra, Milad-un-Nabi, Diwali and Guru Nanak’s birthday.