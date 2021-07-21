Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Banks to stop issuing new cards on Mastercard network from July 22 after RBI ban
business

Banks to stop issuing new cards on Mastercard network from July 22 after RBI ban

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pulled the plug on Mastercard over non-compliance with directions on ‘Storage of Payment System Data’.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Mastercard is the third major payment system operator to face restrictions for non-compliance with RBI's local data storage rules.(Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ban on Mastercard Asia Pacific to onboard new debit, credit or prepaid card customers will come into effect from Thursday. India’s central bank pulled the plug on Mastercard over non-compliance with directions on ‘Storage of Payment System Data’ which mandates all system providers to store entire data of domestic customers relating to payment systems only in India.

“Mastercard shall advise all card issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions,” the RBI said.

In April 2018, the RBI issued a circular notifying all payment networks to store data locally, including end-to-end transaction details, and information collected, carried, and processed as part of the message or payment instruction. The monetary authority also directed the companies to report compliance and submit an audit report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor “within the timelines specified therein.” The central bank initially gave companies six months to comply with the directions.

“Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data,” the RBI said in a release last week.

Mastercard is the third major payment system operator to face restrictions for non-compliance with RBI's local data storage rules. The RBI had imposed similar restrictions on American Express Banking Corp and Discover Financial Services’ Diners Club card from May 1 for violating data storage norms. While Mastercard has been barred from onboarding new customers from July 22, the restrictions will not impact existing customers.

Mastercard has a 33% share in India as against Visa’s 45%. Reports suggest that a ban on Mastercard is likely to create a monopoly of Visa in India’s credit card market since indigenous Rupay remains a major player only in the debit card market.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mastercard
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP