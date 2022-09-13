Baring Private Equity raises $11.2 bln in its largest Asia buyout fund

Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has closed its eighth pan-Asia fund at $11.2 billion, the largest in the firm's history, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

BPEA's final close, which exceeded its $8.5 billion initial target and is also 70% more than its previous fund, is also one of the largest private equity funds raised in Asia this year.