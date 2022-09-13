Baring Private Equity raises $11.2 bln in its largest Asia buyout fund

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 13, 2022 09:34 AM IST

BPEA's final close, which exceeded its $8.5 billion initial target is 70% more than its previous fund.

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on August 15, 2022 in New York City.(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has closed its eighth pan-Asia fund at $11.2 billion, the largest in the firm's history, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

BPEA's final close, which exceeded its $8.5 billion initial target and is also 70% more than its previous fund, is also one of the largest private equity funds raised in Asia this year.

