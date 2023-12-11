BBG aims to empower 1.5 million girl children by 2040 in Telangana, AP

Girls have proved their mettle everywhere in the world and, it happened only because of the right kind of opportunities and resources. On the other side, in our country, the majority of girls lack the facility of education in rural and remote areas, even though they have the complete right to it. To address this huge issue, which has a significant impact on the country's future, BBG Bangaruthalli has been striving to empower girls through education in schools. BBG Bangaruthalli, has provided various educational facilities to many Government schools. Representative Image(X/BBG)

BBG's mission is to empower 2 million girl children by 2040. BBG is especially proud of its contribution to changing the lives of nearly 1,60,000 girl children in our twin states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through its "Bangaruthalli" programs.

BBG is an award-winning plotted land development company and one of the fastest-growing real estate companies. BBG has over one lakh customers and has successfully completed over 225 plotted land development projects in Shadnagar, Sadashivpet, Yadadiri, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and other prominent locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Mallikarjuna Reddy is Chairman and Managing Director of the Building Blocks Group. Reddy, a first-generation entrepreneur, has over two and a half decades of experience in the real estate sector, with a focus on plotted land development.

The Building Blocks Group is an organisation of seasoned individuals with subject competence across essential operations such as acquisition, law, finance, infrastructure, marketing, technology, and service, with combined experience of over ninety years.

Reddy's purpose-led vision has been helpful in the co-creation of a Truly Global Indian Brand with the sole goal of building actual wealth by providing safe and secure land investments to its consumers.

Apart from assisting consumers in creating "True Wealth," BBG is dedicated to enabling and empowering the "girl child." Enshrining Mahatma Gandhi's vision of women as instruments of social change, BBG is enabling and empowering students in primary schools across our twin states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A firm believer in Mahatma Gandhi, who believed that businesses should exist as part of a healthy community in order to serve that community, BBG offers its customers an ideal opportunity to make safe and secure long-term savings by owning a piece of land, thus creating true, long-term wealth for their families.

Accountability, integrity, and respect are three key principles that serve as strong BBG pillars.

* Treasuring these timeless values, the company implements them in all their operations with associates, employees, or customers equally.

* Complete delivery ownership in accordance with the company's commitments stated to their clientele is poised to be the epitome of accountability.

* Within an ambiance of elated ethical norms, showcasing unwavering honesty and fairness in each and every decision and action, it emits the real essence of integrity.

* Each client and each other in the entire gamut of the company's business is always embraced with dignity and respect.

BBG's chairman, Mallikarjun Reddy, stated that the organization's mission is to empower girls. 10000 students in government schools have been encouraged by the "Prerana" program during the month of August.

Also, depending on the importance of the date of the month in which the motivational program takes place, special talks are done with the children. Along with a motivational program, the importance of sports along with education, for their physical and mental well-being, quality friendship, study skills & memory skills will be discussed.

BBG coaches Usha Kasturi & Neeraja conducted a Group Discussion (on any topic discussed with them on that particular day) It helped the students to showcase & fine tune their skills and developed innovative thinking among them. The Best performers were presented with an Appreciation Certificate from BBG.