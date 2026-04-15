BenQ MA270S is almost everything the Apple Studio Display is, but for a lot less

BenQ has consistently done a great job in terms of making displays for Mac users. The PD3225U display is an example that left us impressed with overall performance and suite of functionality. The new BenQ MA270S comes at a time when Apple’s own 2026 edition of the Studio Display is getting the headlines. BenQ seemingly hasn’t wavered from the value proposition path, and comparing the MA270S’s ₹94,998 price tag with a considerably more expensive ( ₹1,89,900 onwards, to be precise) Studio Display, is a testament to that continuity. Genuine value stems from the fact that it gets there too, for the most part. BenQ’s Nano Matte display coating has a huge bearing.

The BenQ MA270S display panel. (Official image)

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The BenQ MA270S has a 27-inch IPS panel with 5120x2880 resolution — a big step up from 4K, which was the norm thus far. Again, think of the price gap, and weight that with your workflow. This is a 70Hz refresh rate panel (a slight boost from 60Hz), with specific Mac centric colour tuning and the 90-watt Type-C ports which should be more than sufficient for powering on a MacBook or an iPad Pro, or even a Windows laptop if that’s what you intend to connect to this display. Except gaming laptops, but then again, that’s not the audience for the BenQ MA270S.

At the very core of BenQ’s proposition with the MA270S is the fact that it will do colours exactly the way Apple tunes the Mac displays. Engineers at BenQ have been tuning high-end projectors for years, and it is that sense of authority which plays a part here too. The colour reproduction and accuracy measurements for the MA series monitors are benchmarked against a series of Macs, including the MacBook Pro 13-inch powered by the M2 chip (this is the 2022 edition).

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{{^usCountry}} My recommendation is that Display P3 is the setting to be in, and side by side with an Apple Studio Display, the BenQ MA270S does hold its ground really well in terms of how colours look. This is good news for specific workflows that demand accuracy. That means it is a big step up from regular displays too — in terms of deeper blacks and crispness too. I’m most impressed by the way the Visual Optimiser feature is tuned. This uses a sensor placed somewhere along the front of the MA270S, and tunes brightness according to the ambient lighting intensity. Changes are flicker free, and smooth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My recommendation is that Display P3 is the setting to be in, and side by side with an Apple Studio Display, the BenQ MA270S does hold its ground really well in terms of how colours look. This is good news for specific workflows that demand accuracy. That means it is a big step up from regular displays too — in terms of deeper blacks and crispness too. I’m most impressed by the way the Visual Optimiser feature is tuned. This uses a sensor placed somewhere along the front of the MA270S, and tunes brightness according to the ambient lighting intensity. Changes are flicker free, and smooth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is perhaps the biggest compliment when I can confidently note that using the BenQ MA270S with my Mac Studio, feels exactly how an Apple-made display would feel, and not a third-party display that feels a force-fit. Except perhaps the intensity of the white colour in some instances, which may look a tad too bright — this processing is understandable, for the sake of other colours. Yet, all things considered, everything comes together very well, also helped by the ability to match a MacBook’s display colour profile or the smoothness with which you can switch between a MacBook’s screen and the BenQ MA270S. This is rated at 450-nits peak brightness, and you won’t be complaining about visibility or legibility indoors, at any point, irrespective of how inconvenient (or cold) the indoor lighting may be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is perhaps the biggest compliment when I can confidently note that using the BenQ MA270S with my Mac Studio, feels exactly how an Apple-made display would feel, and not a third-party display that feels a force-fit. Except perhaps the intensity of the white colour in some instances, which may look a tad too bright — this processing is understandable, for the sake of other colours. Yet, all things considered, everything comes together very well, also helped by the ability to match a MacBook’s display colour profile or the smoothness with which you can switch between a MacBook’s screen and the BenQ MA270S. This is rated at 450-nits peak brightness, and you won’t be complaining about visibility or legibility indoors, at any point, irrespective of how inconvenient (or cold) the indoor lighting may be. {{/usCountry}}

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There is often the argument that a matte coating on a display takes away somewhat from the vividness and accuracy of colours on the screen, for a more washed out look to compensate for limiting reflections instead. BenQ’s Nano Gloss technology is a rather nice in-between, which does its bit to reduce reflections, but also remains mostly a ‘glossy’ display so that colours remain as you’d expect them.

No shortage of connectivity options either. There are two HDMI 2.0 ports (there can be an argument for a higher spec, but that’d be nitpicking), a Thunderbolt 4 port rated at 96-watt power delivery, a Thunderbolt 4 port that’s capped at 15-watt power delivery, a 35-watt USB-C standard, two USB-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen2 standard at 10Gbps data and 7.5-watt power delivery) and the 3.5mm headphone jack. Look carefully, and you’ll see BenQ’s intent to make this display the hub for more than one gadget. That may well be the convenience many may wish for, particularly if there’s a Mac or MacBook alongside an iPad, for instance. And connect a charging station to this, and this is the proverbial hub all sorted.

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Last but not least, it is easy to ignore BenQ’s stand architecture, which has a 115mm height adjustment window, up to 20-degrees tilt, 15-degrees of swivel and an ability to do a 90-degree pivot as well. That said, the one area where the Apple Studio Display does significantly better is with the integrated audio system — the two 3-watt speakers simply don’t cut it, and you’ll either be using headphones or connecting the Mac to a wireless music system most of the time. Nor does the BenQ MA270S have an integrated webcam, which would’ve simplified things if you are to also use BenQ’s own impressive ScreenBar Pro.

This really is a simple recommendation, even though prices have corrected significantly compared with previous generations. Even more so, if you’ve been looking at a Studio Display and then at your bank statement. For a 27-inch 5K display, BenQ is again hitting the right notes. The MA270S gets the core feature set absolutely right, though one could argue about the speakers and the lack of a webcam. But that’s little reason to pass over the BenQ MA270S.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishal Mathur ...Read More Vishal Mathur is Technology Editor for Hindustan Times. When not making sense of technology, he often searches for an elusive analog space in a digital world. Read Less

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