Bharti Airtel reports 22 per cent rise in Q2 revenue: Report

Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:16 PM IST

The company's consolidated revenue from operations was 345.27 billion Indian rupees ($4.17 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 283.26 billion rupees a year ago.

A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Bharti Airtel Ltd , India's No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers, reported a near 22% rise in second-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by 4G subscriber additions.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of 339.21 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

