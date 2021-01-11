IND USA
BHEL bags 450 crore order from NALCO

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:37 PM IST
BHEL has supplied all of NALCO's power plants for both their smelter plant at Angul and alumina refinery plant at Damanjodi, according to a statement.(Mint Photo. Representative image)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Monday it has secured a 450 crore order for a steam and power plant from National Aluminium Company (NALCO).

The order has been placed by NALCO for its five stream alumina refinery expansion project at Damanjodi in Odisha.

BHEL's scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a coal-fired boiler, a 18.5 megawatt steam turbine generator and associated auxiliaries.

BHEL has supplied all of NALCO's power plants for both their smelter plant at Angul and alumina refinery plant at Damanjodi, according to a statement.

BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generation equipment with an installed base of over 1.9 lakh megawatt of power plant equipment globally.

It has a proven track record in providing customised solutions for industry-specific steam and power requirements to all major industries including petrochemicals, refineries, fertilisers, cement, steel, chemicals, sugar and paper.

