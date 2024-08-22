Bill Gates on microchip conspiracy theories about him: ‘Why would I want…’

Bill Gates talked about conspiracy theories about him and said that there is a need to have a sense of humour about them. Speaking on "The Life Scientific" on BBC Radio 4, the Microsoft cofounder addressed a conspiracy theory that he was behind a plan to implant trackable microchips in people during the Covid pandemic. Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)

He said, "You got to have a sense of humor. When people say that I want to track everyone — why do I want to track everyone?"

He even shared an instance when he was confronted by someone in the street who yelled at him and made several accusations. On the harrowing experience he said, "I'm like 'wow, I really don't want to know your location.'"

Many people were still paying a price for how the world handled the pandemic, he said, adding, “In terms of deaths and mental health and learning loss and loved ones who died, we're still paying a price for not having handled that well at all.”

Conspiracy theories linking Bill Gates to Covid began to circulate early in the pandemic and the Microsoft cofounder addressed the issue before as well. In 2022, he said he never expected to be the subject of viral misinformation.

"Some of it like me putting chips in arms doesn't make sense to me — why would I want to do that?" he posted on X (formerly Twitter).