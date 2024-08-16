Bill Gates ‘escaped’ work pressure by meeting Warren Buffett: ‘Took his private jet and…’

Bill Gates's work schedule is broken down into five-minute increments, a new book claimed, but the Microsoft cofounder used his meetings with Warren Buffett as an escape from his responsibilities. New York Times correspondent Anupreeta Das wrote in the book “Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and his Quest to Shape the World” that Bill Gates would take his private jet to Omaha just to visit Warren Buffett and get away from "a tightly scheduled life, including personal time, largely organized and arranged by" his then-wife Melinda French Gates. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (R) talks to Microsoft founder Bill Gates as they play Bridge during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend.(Reuters)

The book noted, “When Buffett asked Gates why he couldn't control his life and live it in a way he wanted to, Gates would simply shrug. 'Bill likes to have a schedule; I don't.' Buffett said in an email.”

The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway would even pick Bill Gates up from the airport sometimes and the duo would have “freewheeling conversations”. When Bill Gates couldn't make it to Omaha, they'd play bridge together online, the book shared.

Warren Buffett resigned from the Gates Foundation, and The New York Times reported that their friendship has cooled over the years. Bill Gates previously praised Warren Buffett's more relaxed approach to scheduling.

He said in May, "It took far too long for me to realize that you don't have to fill every second of your schedule to be successful. In hindsight, it's a lesson I could have learned a lot sooner had I taken more peeks at Warren Buffett's intentionally light calendar."