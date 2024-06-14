Bill Gates says he was a ‘misfit’ as a child, constantly fought with his parents

Bill Gates said that he struggle to fit in with peers during his formative years and fought with his parents before dropping out of Harvard University. The Microsoft co-founder revealed that he was almost kicked out of college during the “tougher parts” of his early life. The billionaire is set to reflect on these years and much more in a new memoir that will be released next year. The autobiography has been titled Source Code and will be out in February 2025. Bill Gates attends the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Lincoln Center in New York. (AP)

Bill Gates said, "I’ve been in the public eye since my early twenties, but much of my life before then isn’t well known. Over the years, I’ve often been asked about my upbringing, my time at Harvard, and co-founding the company. Those questions made me realise that people might be interested in my journey and the factors that influenced it."

Bill Gates will also talk about his "misfit" early years as a child, his "rebellious" teenage phase when he "butted heads" with his parents and “the sudden loss of someone close to me” in the book.

The billionaire said, "Throughout it, you’ll also find the stories of the many people who believed in me, pushed me to grow, and helped me turn my quirks into strengths. And I reflect on the luck I had to be born to a great family in a time of historic technological change and optimism, and to come of age just as the personal computer revolution was taking off."

Earlier Bill Gates gave some insight about his school life and writing, "I’m thankful to the school and its teachers for everything they gave me – including the opportunity to learn about computers and programming at a young age. Looking back, it’s incredible just how much my experience there shaped my future.”