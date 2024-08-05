 Bitcoin plunges, Ether sees worst drop since 2021 amid US recession fears - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bitcoin plunges, Ether sees worst drop since 2021 amid US recession fears

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2024 12:56 PM IST

Bitcoin has fallen alongside other assets including global equities in a broad selloff as investors fear a US recession could be on the horizon.

Bitcoin and ether plunged to multi-month lows amid worries over a possible US recession following soft economic data triggered a rush to safe-haven assets. Crypto markets got a boost this year after the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved an exchange-traded fund to track the spot price of bitcoin and ether.

Signage for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen. Cryptocurrencies reeled from a bout of risk aversion in global markets and at one point sending Bitcoin down more than 11%.(Bloomberg)
Signage for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen. Cryptocurrencies reeled from a bout of risk aversion in global markets and at one point sending Bitcoin down more than 11%.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Warren Buffett says Steve Jobs once called him for investment advice but ignored it: 'He didn't do anything'

Before this, Bitcoin has fallen alongside other assets including global equities in a broad selloff as investors fear a US recession could be on the horizon. Geopolitical worries from the Israel-Hamas war are also weighing in on the investors' sentiment. Bitcoin has lost over a third of its value since hitting a record high in March.

Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG said as per news agency Reuters, “It's a big reminder that bitcoin and crypto in general are risk assets and sit at the pointy end of the risk spectrum.”

Read more: How volatile is Indian stock market? Should you buy, hold or sell?

Bitcoin fell 13% from its close on Sunday to $51,560, heading for its largest one-day fall since November 2022 and its lowest since February. Ether slid 17% to its lowest since mid-January at $2,277.

Bitcoin was testing trend channel support at the $54,000/$53,000 area and needed to hold there to “prevent further capitulation towards $48,000”, Tony Sycamore said.

Read more: Will US economy go into recession? Goldman economists lift ‘limited’ risk to 25%

Shares in crypto-related US stocks listed in Frankfurt also fell heavily with Coinbase down over 18%, while those in miners Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital were down 17.7% and 20%, respectively.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Bitcoin plunges, Ether sees worst drop since 2021 amid US recession fears
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On