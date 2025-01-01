Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bitcoin slips from December peak as investors cash in on record run

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 01, 2025 04:28 PM IST

Bitcoin fell 3.2% after US investors started cashing their profits after Donald Trump's US elections victory pushed it to its all-time high of $108,315

Bitcoin's record rally fizzled out towards the end of 2024, dropping for the first time since August of that year, Bloomberg reported.

The cryptocurrency's price dropped 0.55% or by $513.65, reaching $93,200.38, according to Bloomberg data.(Alexander Nemenov/AFP)
The cryptocurrency's price dropped 0.55% or by $513.65, reaching $93,200.38, according to Bloomberg data.(Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

The cryptocurrency's price dropped 0.55% or by $513.65, reaching $93,200.38, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read: Top 10 income tax changes from 2024 to look out for while filing ITR in 2025

Over the December month, it fell 3.2% after US investors started cashing their profits after Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the US elections pushed it to its all-time high of $108,315 by mid-December.

This is because Trump is a huge supporter of cryptocurrencies.

However, the rally has now cooled after expectations of an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve waned, which reduced investor appetite for riskier assets like cryptocurrency.

Also Read: ‘Will end in disaster’: Celebrity tech investor disagrees with Warren Buffett

After December 19, a group of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US saw a net outflow of around $1.8 billion, according to the report.

Open interest or outstanding contracts for Bitcoin futures hosted by Chicago-based CME Group Inc, also fell nearly 20% from its December peak.

Despite this current setback, Bitcoin did gain a total of 120% in 2024, completely outperforming gold and global equities.

Also Read: ‘Stakes are high’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says 2025 will be a defining year for the company

“While optimism surrounds crypto-friendly regulations post-Trump inauguration, we think the key catalyst may come in January as institutions readjust asset allocations,” the report quoted QCP Capital as saying in a note to clients. “With Bitcoin now broadly adopted by a broad spectrum of institutions — adding university endowment funds to the list this year — allocations are likely to increase, strengthening Bitcoin dominance, stabilizing spot movements, and shifting volatility dynamics closer to equities.”

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On