Bitcoin slips from December peak as investors cash in on record run

Bitcoin's record rally fizzled out towards the end of 2024, dropping for the first time since August of that year, Bloomberg reported. The cryptocurrency's price dropped 0.55% or by $513.65, reaching $93,200.38, according to Bloomberg data.(Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

Over the December month, it fell 3.2% after US investors started cashing their profits after Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the US elections pushed it to its all-time high of $108,315 by mid-December.

This is because Trump is a huge supporter of cryptocurrencies.

However, the rally has now cooled after expectations of an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve waned, which reduced investor appetite for riskier assets like cryptocurrency.

After December 19, a group of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US saw a net outflow of around $1.8 billion, according to the report.

Open interest or outstanding contracts for Bitcoin futures hosted by Chicago-based CME Group Inc, also fell nearly 20% from its December peak.

Despite this current setback, Bitcoin did gain a total of 120% in 2024, completely outperforming gold and global equities.

“While optimism surrounds crypto-friendly regulations post-Trump inauguration, we think the key catalyst may come in January as institutions readjust asset allocations,” the report quoted QCP Capital as saying in a note to clients. “With Bitcoin now broadly adopted by a broad spectrum of institutions — adding university endowment funds to the list this year — allocations are likely to increase, strengthening Bitcoin dominance, stabilizing spot movements, and shifting volatility dynamics closer to equities.”