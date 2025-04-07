Bloodbath on Dalal street: 10 stocks which were hit the hardest today

Monday saw one of the biggest Sensex crashes seen in the Indian market in years as a result of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff that came into effect on April 2. The market opened with the Sensex crashing 3,939.68 points to 71,425.01 in early trade amid the growing concerns of tariff wars and recession.(Representational image)

The market opened with the Sensex crashing 3,939.68 points to 71,425.01 in early trade amid the growing concerns of tariff wars and recession.

Also Read: Swiggy receives ₹7.59 crore tax notice fora alleged profession tax violation

All of the 13 major sectors fell, with the broader small-cap and mid-cap indices falling by 10% and 7.3%.

Even the other Asian markets mirrored this slump, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index losing 6.8%.

These are some of the stocks that were hit the hardest:

1) Tata Steel

Tata Steel was the worst-hit player in Monday’s market crash. Shares of Tata Steel fell by 9.97% to ₹126.45.

2) Tata Motors

Tata Steel was followed by Tata Motors, which fell by 8.50% to ₹561.70.

3) L&T

Shares of L&T slipped by 6.86% to ₹3035.65.

Also Read: Rupee falls by 19 paise to 85.63 against the US dollar in early trade amid stock market crash

4) HCLTech

IT giant HCL Technologies saw its shares dropping by 6.39% to ₹1,331.00.

5) Infosys

Indian MNC Infosys also suffered a crash of 5.07% to ₹1378.70.

6) TCS

Tata Consultancy Services, yet another multinational IT services and consulting company, had its shares fall by 5.01% to ₹3134.25.

7) Adani Ports

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone declined by 4.94% to ₹10,93.00.

8) Reliance

Reliance Industries shares declined by 4.79% to ₹1146.95.

9) M&M

M&M, which stands for Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading Indian automaker, saw its shares drop by 4.53% to ₹2480.00.

Also Read: iPhone prices may go upwards of $2000 due to Donald Trump's tariffs; Here's how

10) Axis Bank

Shares of Axis Bank were down by 4.35% to ₹1042.15 in Monday's trading session.

(data taken at 12.45 pm)