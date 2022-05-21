‘Board wrongfully terminated me’: Singapore firm Zilingo's Indian-origin ex-CEO

Ankiti Bose, the former chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Zilingo, has said she was “wrongfully dismissed” by the firm, a report by news agency Reuters said on Friday. "The board has wrongfully terminated me today for 'insubordination' without giving me a chance to fully address the concerns that have been raised," Bose, 30, said in an email statement to Reuters.

She also said that she informed the board this week in detail regarding the amount of harassment and duress she faced in the last few years.

Zilingo, which is a Singapore-based fashion technology startup, said on Friday that it had sacked Ankiti Bose following an independent forensic audit into complaints of serious financial irregularities. On March 31, she was placed under suspension following complaints of alleged discrepancies in the company accounts. The company had appointed Deloitte and Kroll for the forensic audit.

"Following an investigation led by an independent forensics firm that was commissioned to look into complaints of serious financial irregularities, the company has decided to terminate Ankiti Bose's employment with cause, and reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action," Zilingo stated.

However, the company did not elaborate on the allegations against Bose or the findings of the audit.

The former CEO also said on Friday that at the time of her purported termination, she was yet to be presented with the findings of both Kroll and Deloitte and her reports being incomplete.

People familiar with developments told Reuters that Deloitte was asked to probe Bose's harassment claims, while Kroll conducted the probe into the claims of financial irregularities.

