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Bonds 101: The simplest way to make your money work harder

A beginners guide to how bonds work.

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 19:15:23 IST
By HT Brand Studio
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If you are new to bonds, terms such as coupon rate, yield, maturity and credit rating can make them seem more complicated than they really are. At their core, however, bonds are simply a way for governments or companies to borrow money from investors for a fixed period. In return, investors may receive periodic interest, while the original amount is generally repaid at maturity, subject to the issuer’s ability to repay. This Bonds 101 infographic breaks down the essential concepts in simple terms, helping first-time readers understand how bonds work, where returns may come from and what risks to consider before investing.

Understand the basics of bonds—from issuers and coupon rates to maturity - and see how fixed-income investments can help build predictable returns.
Understand the basics of bonds—from issuers and coupon rates to maturity - and see how fixed-income investments can help build predictable returns.
A simple guide to bond investing: Learn how bonds work, what key terms mean, and how steady coupon income grows your wealth over time.

To explore more insights on bonds, risks and diversification, click here.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

 
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