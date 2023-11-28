BRICS CCI announces initiative to empower women professionals, entrepreneurs

BRICS CCI We, a women's wing of The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI), announced a new initiative aimed at empowering women professionals and entrepreneurs from BRICS nations and other friendly countries. According to a statement issued by the BRICS CCI We, the women's vertical focuses on women empowerment initiatives and policies across geographies. The organisation said that the initiative offers an opportunity for the women to elevate their leadership skills, foster global connections, and gain valuable insights from seasoned professionals and global leaders. The BRICS CCI announced that leading global personalities have come on board as its honorary advisors and mentors, including former Lok Sabha additional secretary Kalpana Sharma, Smart Dubai Office director general Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Nicole Nguyen, Co-founder of APAC DAO, Vietnam, Jenny Chen, Founder & CEO, A&J Consulting International, Noopur Jhunjhunwala, Trustee & Co-Founder, Changeinkk, Nidhi Goyal, Managing Partner- Avinav Consulting, Debjani Mookherjee, founder- Nanighar, Sanjeeva Shivesh, Co-Founder, ThinkStartup & Programme Director, Youth Ideathon. The programme module would be developed in association with sheatwork and ThinkStartup, the statement added. Around 25 women professionals and entrepreneurs from BRICS and other friendly countries will come together for a three-month intensive learning and mentorship module focused on unlocking business operations, global market entry strategy, growth business plan, personal development plan and leadership for global success.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) is a parent organization that promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS and other friendly nations

The guest speakers will share their experiences and expertise, enhancing participants' knowledge and providing valuable insights, the BRICS CCI statement added. The initiative will run in hybrid mode with weekly sessions. Successful participants will receive a certification from BRICS CCI, adding a prestigious recognition to their professional portfolios.

“I believe that initiatives like the BRICS WE Global Women Leadership Programme have the potential to make a real difference in the lives of women around the world," Dr. BBL Madhukar, director general, BRICS CCI, said,

“The BRICS WE Global Women Leadership Programme signifies BRICS CCI's commitment to advancing women's leadership in the global business landscape. It aims to offer participants access to world-class mentorship, training, and resources. We invite aspiring women leaders to join us on this empowering journey of growth, knowledge, and inspiration," Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE, said.

Applications would be invited from across countries for joining the inaugural program at a nominal introductory fee of USD $ 120 only. Interested participants of the BRICS CCI WE Global Women Leadership Programme can apply through the link https://forms.gle/J6rHn3Bxvaf23y8D7

