BSE, NSE holiday: Why stock markets to remain shut today?

BSE, NSE holiday: India's currency, debt, and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

BSE, NSE holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

As per the Bombay Stock Exchange’s official list of stock market holidays for 2023, the Equity segment, Equity Derivative segment, and SLB segment will see no activity on Tuesday

Trading is set to resume on Wednesday.

On Monday, the first regular trading day of Samvat 2080, the Nifty 50 settled 0.42 per cent lower at 19,443.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.50 per cent to 64,933.87. IT and financial stocks weighed down the indices after gains in the special "muhurat" session and ahead of October's retail inflation data.

Notable laggards among the Sensex firms included Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries. In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.10 per cent, while the smallcap index dipped 0.01 per cent.

Among the BSE indices, IT declined by 0.77 per cent, consumer durables fell by 0.75 per cent.

On the other hand, energy, utilities, power, and auto were the gainers.

In the Nifty companies, 13 witnessed advances, 36 faced declines, and 1 remained unchanged.

Notable gainers were Coal India, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, M&M, and BPCL, while companies such as SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, Grasim, Infosys, and Nestle faced losses.

Stock exchanges conducted a one-hour special Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 12.

On the first trading session of Samvat 2080 on Sunday, the BSE benchmark jumped 354.77 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 65,259.45. The broader Nifty advanced 100.20 points or 0.52 per cent to 19,525.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹190.06 crore on Sunday, according to exchange data.

(Inputs from wires)

