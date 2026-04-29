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Canada approves first generic version of Ozempic made by India's Dr Reddy's

Several drugmakers have been developing lower-cost versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, driving down monthly prices for some users.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:12 am IST
Reuters |
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Health Canada has approved the first generic version of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic made by Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories, its website showed on Tuesday.

Ozempic went viral for helping people lose weight after being introduced as a diabetes injection in 2018.(AP)

Several drugmakers have been developing lower-cost versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, driving down monthly prices for some users.

In March, India became the first major market to introduce copycat versions of semaglutide following the expiry of certain patent protections, prompting Novo Nordisk to cut prices for Ozempic and its obesity drug Wegovy in the country.

"Investors will follow the evolution of the market in Canada closely as a test case to see if and how generics can compete with branded peptides." said BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman.

Swiss generic drugmaker Sandoz has said it plans to launch has said it plans to launch a generic version of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic in Canada by June this year, positioning itself among the first wave of companies seeking to market copycat versions of the blockbuster GLP-1 therapy. The company said in November that it expected to be an early entrant in the space.

 
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