 Canara Bank Q1 net profit up 10% to ₹3,905 crore
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Canara Bank Q1 net profit up 10% to 3,905 crore

PTI
Jul 25, 2024 02:33 PM IST

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to ₹34,020 crore, as against ₹29,823 crore a year ago, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday posted a 10 per cent rise in its net profit to 3,905 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of reduction in bad loans.

Interest income grew to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,701 crore during the period under review, from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,004 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Interest income grew to 28,701 crore during the period under review, from 25,004 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The Bengaluru-based lender had earned a net profit of 3,535 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality side, the bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) moderated to 4.14 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2024, from 5.15 per cent by the end of first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net NPAs also came down to 1.24 per cent of the advances, from 1.57 per cent at the end of first quarter of last year.

As a result, provision for bad loans declined to 2,171 crore, as against 2,418 crore earmarked during the same quarter a year ago.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) marginally increased to 16.28 per cent, as compared to 16.24 per cent on June 30, 2023.

News / Business / Canara Bank Q1 net profit up 10% to 3,905 crore
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
