Centre extends Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline to June 30, cites Covid-19 pandemic

On what was to be the last day to link the Aadhaar card with the Permanent Account Number (PAN), the Income Tax Department announced on Wednesday evening that the deadline is being extended to June 30 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Income Tax Department tweeted on Wednesday evening.

“Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act 1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021,” it posted in a subsequent tweet.

This marks yet another extension of the deadline due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to link the two documents; it has been extended several times in the past.

Earlier, in case of no new extension, failure to link Aadhaar with PAN would have resulted in the latter becoming inoperative. Additionally, a fine of ₹1,000 would have also been imposed on people without linked Aadhaar and PAN cards. This is because the central government, last week, passed the Finance Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha, inserting the new section 234H under which an individual shall be liable to pay the penalty.

There are different ways to link Aadhaar card and PAN. It can be done online on the IT department’s e-filing portal, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, or by sending an SMS through registered mobile number. It can also be done manually, by visiting a PAN card service centre and filling the ‘Annexure-I’ form.