Centre extends tax-related compliance dates in view of Covid-19. Check details

Timelines for certain compliances in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation have been extended after receiving requests from taxpayers, tax consultants and other stakeholders across India, a government statement informed on Saturday.

Under the provisions of section 119 of the Income Tax (I-T) Act, 1961, the following relaxations have been made in terms of deadlines of compliance dates:

Appeal to the commissioner (appeals) under Chapter XX of the Act, for which the last date of filing under that Section is 1st April 2021 or thereafter, may be filed within the time provided under that Section or by 31st May 2021, whichever is later. Objections to Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) under Section 144C of the Act, for which the last date of filing under that Section is 1st April 2021 or thereafter, may be filed within the time provided under that Section or by 31st May 2021, whichever is later. Income-tax return in response to notice under Section 148 of the Act, for which the last date of filing of return of income under the said notice is 1st April 2021 or thereafter, may be filed within the time allowed under that notice or by 31st May 2021, whichever is later. Filing of belated return under sub-section (4) and revised return under sub-section (5) of Section 139 of the Act, for Assessment Year 2020-21, which was required to be filed on or before 31st March 2021, may now be filed on or before 31st May 2021. Payment of tax deducted under Section 194-IA, Section 194-IB, and Section 194M of the Act, and filing of challan-cum-statement for such tax deducted, which are required to be paid and furnished by 30th April 2021(respectively) under Rule 30 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, may now be paid and furnished on or before 31st May 2021. Statement in Form No. 61, containing particulars of declarations received in Form No. 60, which is due to be furnished on or before 30th April 2021, may now be furnished on or before 31st May 2021.

These tax-related relaxations were undertaken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to ease compliances to be made by the taxpayers and to mitigate the difficulties faced by various stakeholders in these difficult times marked by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the official order stated.

