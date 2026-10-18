Centre halts sugarcane-based ethanol purchases for 2026-27 supply year, citing price pressures

The government has directed oil marketing companies (OMCs) to stop procuring ethanol made from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses in the 2026-27 supply year, starting in November, as it seeks to preserve domestic sugar supplies amid renewed price pressures and weather-related risks to production.

Prices are rising again ahead of festivals amid concerns that El Nino could hurt sugarcane yields in the 2026-27 crop season, which runs from October to September. (HT PHOTO)

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The ethanol blending programme was initially aimed at supporting sugarcane farmers, utilising surplus sugar production and helping mills clear cane dues by providing an alternative market for sugarcane-based products.

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However, the restriction will not apply to C-heavy molasses, a by-product of sugar manufacturing that does not contain recoverable sugar, according to a tender issued by Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) on Friday. “GoI has issued directions that sugar diversion for ethanol be reduced to zero for ESY 2026-27,” the tender said, adding that offers for ethanol produced from sugarcane juice, sugar, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses had not been sought.

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{{^usCountry}} C-heavy molasses has been allowed as it is a by-product left after all recoverable sugar has been extracted, according to GK Sood, agricultural markets expert and independent director of a listed firm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} C-heavy molasses has been allowed as it is a by-product left after all recoverable sugar has been extracted, according to GK Sood, agricultural markets expert and independent director of a listed firm. {{/usCountry}}

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BPCL has floated a tender to procure around 11 billion litres of ethanol in the first procurement cycle for the ethanol supply year (ESY) 2026-27, which runs from November to October. The tender was issued on behalf of state-run OMCs and estimates procurement requirements of 3 billion litres each for November-January and February-April, 2.5 billion litres for May-July, and another 2.5 billion litres for August-October.

Domestic and global sugar supply concerns

The latest curbs come as domestic sugar prices face renewed upward pressure from concerns over cane output and delays in crushing operations. Ex-mill prices had touched record highs of ₹7,000 per 100 kg in some markets in August, prompting the government to allow duty-free imports of raw sugar to improve domestic availability ahead of the festival season.

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Prices are rising again ahead of festivals amid concerns that El Nino could hurt sugarcane yields in the 2026-27 crop season, which runs from October to September. Drought-like conditions linked to water stress and poor rainfall have affected major sugar-producing states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, while farmers’ protests have delayed crushing operations.

Global sugar prices also rose to a 20-month high of 21.29 cents a pound earlier this month amid growing supply risks as El Nino conditions strengthen in Brazil and India.

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Industry calls for a balanced feedstock policy

The All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA), the industry’s representative body, welcomed the government’s approach but called for a more balanced feedstock policy. It urged the government to provide appropriate incentives for maize-based ethanol, revise procurement prices for ethanol made from FCI rice, and allow flexibility in the use of sugarcane-based feedstocks subject to domestic sugar requirements.

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