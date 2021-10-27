Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Centre proposes sale of small LPG cylinders at ration shops
business

Centre proposes sale of small LPG cylinders at ration shops

The move is being contemplated in a bid to increase the financial viability of fair price shops (FPS), also called ration shops.
Representative Image
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

In the coming days, the Centre could allow fair price shops (FPS) to retail small liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, as well as offer financial services, in a bid to ensure the financial viability of such outlets. The proposal in this regard was taken up during a virtual interaction on Wednesday between the Union ministry of food and consumer affairs and state governments, with food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey chairing the talks.

“Proactive measures to be taken to enhance the financial viability of FPS. Plan of retail selling of small LPG cylinders is in the anvil,” the ministry noted in a statement after the meeting, which was also attended by officials from Oil marketing companies (OMC) such as the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BP), Hindustan Petroleum (HP), as well as those from the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC).

The OMCs “appreciated” the Union government's proposal to retail LPG cylinders at FPS shops, also known as ration shops, while also assuring that the necessary support would be provided in this regard in coordination with the interested state and Union territory (UT) governments, the release noted further. The state governments, on their part, said that collaborating with common service centres (CSC), will increase the viability of the ration outlets, it added.

RELATED STORIES

“On the proposal to offer financial services via FPS, representatives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said that it would provide the necessary assistance to the interested states and UTs,” the statement said, also highlighting that the central government was planning to extend the MUDRA loans to FPS dealers for capital augmentation.

The country has nearly 526,000 fair price outlets through which poor beneficiaries receive subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lpg cylinders
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shina Ibu's market value tops $23 bn; higher than Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel

Sensex drops 207 points; Nifty ends below 18,250

Nykaa IPO opens tomorrow, company seeks valuation of over $7 billion

Govt serves 202 notices to online sellers for country of origin norm violation
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP