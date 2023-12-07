Centre to sell up to 8% stake in IRCON, to raise 1,100 crore

The government will sell upto 8 per cent stake in IRCON through an offer for sale beginning on Thursday, which will help mop up about ₹1,100 crore.

The government currently holds 73.18 per cent in IRCON, an engineering and construction firm.(file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Offer for Sale in IRCON opens tomorrow (Thursday) for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Govt. would divest 8 per cent equity, including greenshoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The government will sell about 7.53 crore equity shares, representing 8 per cent in the railway PSU at a floor price of ₹154 a piece.

The OFS, if fully subscribed, would fetch about ₹1,100 crore to the exchequer.

The government currently holds 73.18 per cent in IRCON, an engineering and construction firm.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has raised ₹8,859 crore by selling minority stake in CPSEs. The Budget has set a target of ₹51,000 crore to be mopped up from PSU disinvestment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}