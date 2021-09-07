Centre tweaks Income Tax rules to ease authentication of electronic records for faceless assessments

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) amended the Income-Tax Rules, 1962, on Tuesday to ease authentication of electronic records submitted for faceless assessment proceedings. "For easing the process of authentication of electronic records in faceless assessment proceedings, the government has amended Income-Tax Rules, 1962 on September 6, 2021,” the CBDT said in a statement.

As per the amendment, all a person needs to do now to get their electronic record authenticated is to submit an electronic record by logging into their registered account in the designated portal of the Income-Tax Department.

“The amended Rules provide that electronic records submitted through a registered account of the taxpayers in the Income-Tax Department's portal shall be deemed to have been authenticated by the taxpayer by electronic verification code (EVC)," the CBDT added.

This facility has not been made available for companies, tax audit cases among others, who will need to authenticate their electronic records with a digital signature. "However, under the existing provisions of Section 144B(7)(i)(b) of the Act, this simplified process of authentication by EVC is not available to certain persons (such as companies, tax audit cases, etc) and they are mandatorily required to authenticate the electronic records by digital signature. In order to provide the benefit of the simplified process of authentication by EVC to these persons, it has been decided to extend the simplified process of authentication by EVC to these persons also," CBDT said.

