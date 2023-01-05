CES 2023: Less concepts on show, as focus shifts to immediacy across genres

Carrying on with the tradition at the beginning of every year, the tech journey in 2023 also started with the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The four-day event in Las Vegas is now Live, with a wide focus on technology on show that includes new televisions, larger-than-usual laptops, next generation processors for computing devices, smarter health tech, smart home accessories, foldable screens that we may or may not see again, etc.

Here, we’ll analyse the big announcements in the first hours of CES 2023 to understand what it means for you as the consumer. Is it time for you to splurge, or are we seeing new trends emerging, something you can wait and watch? What has caught your attention?

Did you ask for a wireless TV?

Even if you didn’t, LG has made one. The massive 96-inch Signature OLED TV for this year has a ‘Zero Connect’ box which can communicate with the TV from a maximum distance of 30 feet. All sources, such as game consoles, media streamers and set top boxes connect with this box.

LG says the streaming between this box and the Signature OLED works on proprietary tech. That’s for both audio and video. The TV supports 4K resolution up to 120Hz alongside Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and multi-channel audio.

No pricing details yet, but if history tells us anything, this will be mighty expensive.

Bigger ‘pro’ laptops go mainstream

Amid a stream of conventional laptops, your attention should be on the ones that aren’t. Expect more dual-screen laptops. Powerful laptops will grow in size, with 16-inch and 18-inch displays (lots of pixels and high refresh rates) becoming a common spec.

The Asus ROG Strix series, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops and Acer Aspire laptops, lead the trend. Availability in India as well as pricing, is yet to be confirmed, for any of these new arrivals. Expect these anytime in the next few weeks.

Intel and AMD have their task cut out

Speaking of which, exciting new PCs and laptops aside, there is trepidation about new chips from Intel and AMD. Apple’s next processors are a few months away, expected with the next Mac and MacBook upgrades, and time is of the essence.

Intel has made a move with their new 13th generation chips. Similar routine – HX, H, P and U series, depending on type of computing device. They claim the Core i9-13980HX is the ‘world’s fastest mobile processor’, with 24-cores for good measure. All laptops announced at CES, including those by HP and Razer, now use the latest generation processors. As they should.

Over to AMD now.

Smartphones remain rare, for a reason

CES historically hasn’t been about smartphones, and that isn’t about to change. An odd new phone, perhaps the oft rumored ‘ThinkPhone’, made by Lenovo-owned Motorola. No surprises there, then, if at all it happens.

Serious launches are already lined up for the next month and beyond. OnePlus and Samsung will reveal new flagships early next month. Others will follow soon.

LG hides the touchpad in laptops

LG’s latest Gram 16 laptop (another one that adopts the new larger display size) is hiding the touchpad with some smart design tricks and dynamic LEDs that only light up when you touch the area where you expect the touchpad to be.

But, is an LG laptop even on your short list?

Samsung, LG and Sony’s unique TV approach

We know where we are with the TVs space. A one that is 4K with HDR, or high dynamic range, is more commonplace than it’s ever been. But the 8K one is still too far off to think about a splurge. Expect TV makers to arrive at CES with richer and brighter display panels (QLED, OLED etc.) combined with better image processing algorithms.

The Samsung S95C OLED TV, the 2023 addition in the 77-inch screen size, became a reality because Samsung believes more users are looking for larger screen sizes for TVs at home. Clearly, the existing 55-inch and 65-inch options weren’t enough.

The first testament to that would likely be LG’s take on picture modes with the 2023 TV range, introducing personalised picture preferences. Whether this is simply an AI tool that ticks off the spec sheet, or genuinely useful, only time will tell us.

Surprisingly, Sony is breaking away from the usual form and not announcing any new TVs for the year, at CES. We should expect a standalone announcement in the coming weeks, for the 2023 line-up.

Asus and Alienware, in a 500Hz display race

If indications hint at anything, pitched battles are underway. Asus described a 500Hz refresh rate monitor, the first of its kind, for PCs just a few months ago. Since then, it has been a battle to get this ready for sale. Alienware now suddenly wants to get their 500Hz monitor, the A2524H, in stores first. Who will win?

Dell takes on Apple’s super-spec display

Apple’s high-tech Pro Display XDR is no longer a rarity with Dell’s upcoming UltraSharp 32-incher that packs in a whopping 6144 x 3456 pixels, support for 1.07 billion colours, and a gamut of connectivity options for PCs, tablets and phones

Gaming monitor, you say?

Powerful monitors would need their own cooling systems too – Asus’ 27-inch OLED monitor has a PC-esque heatsink. That reaffirms its gaming credentials then, more than the 240Hz refresh rate, and a virtually infinite contrast ratio.

New foldable phones and PCs from Samsung?

Samsung Display will showcase a working Flex Hybrid display concept which is slidable and foldable, to switch between 10.5-inch and 12.4-inch sizes. Foldable phones, tablets and even convertible computing devices — the scope is wide. Remember, concepts don’t always translate into actual products.

Your smart home idea is exhausting

Don’t expect anything less than a deluge of smart home tech. Everything from smart vacuum cleaners to connected doorbells, smart locks and lighting. Matter, a new smart home standard that will improve compatibility, takes centerstage.

Utility and environment are in consideration too. Samsung putting a 32-inch touchscreen on a fridge (for scrolling TikTok and ordering groceries) and LG committing software updates and hardware upgrades for their home appliances (fridge, washing machine, oven, etc.) is just the start.

Health tech keeps an eye on your metrics

Health tech continues to widen scope of utility. Watch out for hearables, after the US Food and Drug Administration clarified rules allowing sale of over-the-counter hearing aids.

Withings’ new U-Scan stick, which once installed in a toilet, can detect a person’s metabolic and reproductive health via a urine sample. After all, the human urine does hold quite a lot of secrets about our health. One device and cartridge (which is replaceable, by the way) will work for one user only. The stick charges via a USB-C port. Let that sink in!

Samsung is hinting at a Telemedicine app for smart TVs (you’ll need a webcam too) which will link users with doctors. In fact, if you have a Samsung smartwatch, that’ll also be able to plug in with its collected health data, for the doctor’s perusal. The rollout of the service, and availability details, remain anyone’s guess for now. It is expected that Samsung’s 2023 TV range will introduce the app, and the updates will eventually trickle down to older TVs too.

Acer’s bid to make you multi-task

How often have you skipped a workout because of a long day with calls and work? Acer will show off a slick trick that is the eKinekt BD 3, which could usher in a new genre called ‘bike desks’. Users can work and exercise at the same time, while also generating enough kinetic energy by pedaling the bike which can then be used to charge gadgets such as phones.

