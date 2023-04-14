Check this new update on PAN-Aadhaar linking

The last date for linking PAN-Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023. Failing to link the two documents by this deadline will render the PAN card inoperative from July 1. However, those who missed the original deadline of March 31, 2022, must now pay a fine of Rs.1,000 to link the two.

What is the new update ?

To pay the late fees for linking PAN-Aadhaar, the updated process requires selecting Assessment Year as AY 24-25 and specifying the payment type as "Other Receipts (500)." Before the March 31, 2023 deadline, AY 23-24 was selected for payments.

Follow these steps to link PAN-Aadhaar with penalty

-Go to e-Filing portal's home page and select 'Link Aadhaar' from Quick Links section.

-Fill in your PAN and Aadhaar Number.

-Click 'Continue to pay through e-Pay Tax'

- To receive an OTP, enter your PAN. Confirm your PAN and mobile number.

-You will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page after verifying your OTP.

-On the Income Tax tab, click the 'Proceed'

- Select AY 2024-25 and Payment Type as Other Receipts (500), then click Continue.

Submit the Aadhaar PAN link request on e-Filling Portal, either immediately if payment is made through e-Pay Tax service or after 4-5 working days of making of payment if payment is done on Protean (NSDL).

Aadhaar PAN link request can be made both in the Post login as well as Pre login mode.

Through SMS

Through SMS: Type the following message UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>. The message can be sent to 567678 or 56161.

Why linking?

Linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory in India, as it facilitates the government in monitoring an individual's financial transactions and detecting tax evasion. Both PAN and Aadhaar serve as identity proofs, and failing to link them before the deadline will prevent the completion of financial transactions requiring PAN details. Linking the two documents also helps prevent individuals from possessing multiple PANs, thereby reducing the occurrence of tax and other related fraudulent activities.

