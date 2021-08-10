Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Chemplast Sanmar IPO to open today: All you need to know
business

Chemplast Sanmar IPO to open today: All you need to know

The ₹3850 crore IPO will end on August 12.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Representative Image

Chennai-based specialty chemical maker Chemplast Sanmar Limited will open its three-day initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from Tuesday. On Monday, the firm said in a statement that it has collected 1732 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial sale of shares.

Here’s all you need to know about the IPO before it opens:

(1.) The IPO, which will end on August 12, is worth 3850 crore and comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth 1300 crore, as well as 2550 crore offer for sale (OFS). The OFS comprises the sale of 2463.44 crore by Sanmar Holdings Limited and 86.56 crore by Sanmar Engineering Services Limited.

(2.) Each share has a price band of 530-541 and, with 32,024,029 equity shares to be allocated to anchor investors, the transactions values at 1732.5 crore, as per a circular uploaded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(3.) Investors are allowed to bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares after which they can bid in multiples of 27 equity shares. Also, 75% of the issue size is reserved for quality institutional buyers (QIB), while 15% and 10% are reserved for non-institutional investors and retail investors respectively.

(4.) The company will utilise 1238.25 crore from the net proceeds towards an early of the non-convertible debentures (NCD) issued by it. The early redemption, Chemplast Sanmar said, will help it reduce its outstanding indebtedness and debt servicing costs.

(5.) ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities, IIFL Securities, Ambit, BOB Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Yes Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue.

(6.) Chemplast Sanmar’s keeps special focus on specialty paste polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin, custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediaries for sectors such as pharma, agro-chemical and fine chemicals.

(With PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
initial public offering
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP