Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by 16.5, domestic remained unchanged

ANI |
Dec 01, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders with immediate effect.

Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders with immediate effect.

Prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders remain unchanged. (PTI)
Prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders remain unchanged. (PTI)

The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by 16.50 with effect from today.

In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is 1,818.50 from today. Prices of 5 KG Free Trade LPG cylinders have also increased by 4.

Prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders remain unchanged.

Last month too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were increased, by 62.

These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households. (ANI)

