Commercial LPG cylinders now costlier by 73.5, cooking gas rates unchanged

A commercial LPG cylinder in India is now costlier by ₹73.5, according to the latest price revision for August 1, posted on the official website of Indian Oil. However, even though the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder saw a hike, there has been no increase in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders that are used in households for cooking.

Oil companies usually revise the price of LPG cylinders on the first date of every month. With the latest revision, a commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital Delhi now costs ₹1,623, a significant hike from the earlier rate of ₹1,500. In Mumbai, the same cylinder now costs ₹1,579.5, while in Kolkata, it is priced at ₹1,629. Perhaps the highest of these prices among all the major metropolitan cities is in Chennai, where the same 19-kg LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,761 with the latest revision.

Last month, oil companies had hiked the price of domestic cylinders by ₹25.5, but it was spared this month.

The non-subsidised prices for domestic gas cylinders have been increasing over the past several years. While a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi cost ₹487 on August 1, 2016, the same costs ₹834.5 now. The price of the same cooking gas cylinder costs ₹861 in Kolkata now, while the same is being sold at a rate of ₹834.5 in Mumbai and ₹850.5 in Chennai.

Petrol prices went drastically up over the recent months, with the fuel rate crossing ₹100 per litre in several major cities across the country. However, the petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged across the four metro cities for the past two weeks. Fuel rates vary across states due to the different tax rates, but petrol and diesel prices are currently the highest in Mumbai among all four metro cities.