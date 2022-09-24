Home / Business / ‘Companies trying to prevent employees…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 'Moonlighting'

‘Companies trying to prevent employees…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 'Moonlighting'

business
Published on Sep 24, 2022 06:30 AM IST

Employees want to achieve multiple things with their skills and this is an idea whose time has come, the Union minister said.

Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (File Photo/PTI)
Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (File Photo/PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Companies trying to prevent their employees from ‘consulting for other firms’ are indulging in an exercise that is ‘doomed to fail,’ said Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as he joined the ongoing debate over the controversial practice known as ‘Moonlighting.'

“Moonlighting represents two very significant phenomena. One, the entrepreneurial bug that has bitten every techie. Two, the talent deficit or demand for talent. For a company to forbid a young engineer from dabbling in a startup…they (companies) do not understand the change in model,” Chandrasekhar said on Friday. He made this statement to Economic Times on the sidelines of the ninth edition of the annual Public Affairs Forum of India.

“Employees want to achieve multiple things with their skills. My strong recommendation to the industry is ‘do not try and suppress that’ because its an idea whose time has come,” the Minister of State for Electronics and IT further said.

However, the minister also agreed that individuals with contractual obligations should follow the contract instead of violating it.

What is Moonlighting?

People moonlight if they take up a job in addition to their primary work, and without the knowledge of present employers. This secondary job can be done only after the regular 9-5 or 9-6 work hours, i.e. during the night, and hence the reference to moon.

Also Read: What is ‘moonlighting’, the practice Infosys warned its employees against

In India, dual employment is disallowed under the Factories Act. However, some IT firms are exempted from that rule. Therefore, tech companies are split over the ethics of Moonlighting. Swiggy allows its staff to take up external projects while still being on its payroll, though Wipro recently sacked as many as 300 employees for taking up a second job. Infosys, meanwhile, warned its employees against secondary employment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out