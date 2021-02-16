IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India

The intent of the statement, the people said, was to show global investor interest in India.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru, Hindustan Tims
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST

Confusion over the plans of California-based Tesla and its billionaire founder, Elon Musk, in Karnataka continues days after the chief minister BS Yediyurappa issued a statement confirming the former’s imminent entry into India.

Ever since Tesla registered a subsidiary in Bengaluru earlier in January, speculation has been rife over the plans of the iconic electric vehicle maker to enter the Indian automobile sector. The company has remained tight-lipped about its plans.

People aware of the development say the chief minister signed off on a statement confirming Tesla’s entry sent by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “It was a statement that was sent to the chief minister’s office by the party,” said people aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

The intent of the statement, the people said, was to show global investor interest in India.

Yediyurappa issued the statement on Saturday confirming that Tesla will indeed set up a manufacturing plant in Karnataka. But talks between the company and the state are where they were last September.

“Our officials are in constant touch with Tesla and there is still no agreement on their plans even though we have offered all available options and assistance,” Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka’s minister for large and medium industries said.

The chief minister’s statement made headlines globally, heralding Tesla’s venture into the sub-continent as an opportunity to tap the potential of India’s untapped EV sector. Electric vehicles account for less than 1% of the total automobile market estimated at $118 billion and estimated to reach $300 billion by 2026.

Tesla did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The state industries department is engaging with the company that is reported to be in talks with at least three other states in the country.

Musk, founder and chief executive officer of the Cupertino-based Tesla, said on Twitter last year that the company plans to enter India “for sure” in 2021. Tesla India has named Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as the three directors of its Indian subsidiary. Taneja is Tesla’s chief accounting officer; Feinstein is global senior director of trade market access at the company; and Sreeram is an entrepreneur and former Tesla employee who was part of the company’s launch team in China.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla bs yeddyurappa elon musk
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru, Hindustan Tims
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The intent of the statement, the people said, was to show global investor interest in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex opens 300 points higher at 52,450; Nifty jumps 90 points to top 15,400(Mint File Photo )
Sensex opens 300 points higher at 52,450; Nifty jumps 90 points to top 15,400(Mint File Photo )
business

Sensex jumps 300 pts to record high of 52,450 in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST
At 9:38am, Sensex was up 310.39 points or 0.6% to trade at 52,464.52 while Nifty zoomed 106.60 points or 0.70% to 15,421.30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)
business

Finance minister Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meeting

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • The meeting will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Milton Keynes, Britain.(Reuters)
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Milton Keynes, Britain.(Reuters)
business

Jaguar Land Rover charts road to electric future

By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:53 PM IST
JLR chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Bolloré, the former Renault CEO who took charge in September, said the new ‘Reimagine’ strategy will enable the British automaker to post double-digit operating margin—earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit)—and achieve positive cash flow in four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The headquarters of Vodafone.(Reuters)
The headquarters of Vodafone.(Reuters)
business

‘Vivad se Vishwas an option to resolve Cairn, Voda disputes’

By Rajeev Jayaswal | Livemint
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Citing a clause in the scheme, two persons said Vivad se Vishwas could reduce total tax liabilities of Cairn and Vodafone by up to 50% apart from waiving interest and penalties
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
business

Fresh round of Operation Twist on February 25

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The yield on 10-year G-Sec was trading up 2 basis points at 6.01% on Monday. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Equity MFs continued to face redemption pressure as investors rushed to book profits with the Sensex touching the 50,000-mark.bloomberg(MINT_PRINT)
Equity MFs continued to face redemption pressure as investors rushed to book profits with the Sensex touching the 50,000-mark.bloomberg(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex resumes rally, climbs 52,000 peak

By Nasrin Sultana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on the optimism about the rollout of covid-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from the US, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food price inflation has been cooling since September. While cereal, vegetable, potato and onion prices declined in January, pulses became costlier.(AP)
Food price inflation has been cooling since September. While cereal, vegetable, potato and onion prices declined in January, pulses became costlier.(AP)
business

Pricey manufactured items push WPI inflation to 2.03%

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Prices of manufactured items, which make up about 64% of the WPI index, have been accelerating since last June in line with the pick-up in economic activities and demand following the covid-led nationwide lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After raising multiple rounds of funding last year, both edtech companies have been on an acquisition spree, and continue to scout for strategic buyouts.(Shutterstock)
After raising multiple rounds of funding last year, both edtech companies have been on an acquisition spree, and continue to scout for strategic buyouts.(Shutterstock)
business

Byju’s nears deal to acquire rival Toppr

By Madhurima Nandy | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Byju’s, which raised more than $1.25 billion in 2020 and is currently valued at $12 billion, acquired WhiteHat Jr, an online coding school for young children, for $300 million last August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO.(AP/ Representational)
Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO.(AP/ Representational)
business

Policybazaar eyes IPO of 4,000 crore

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO, and will shortlist the merchant bankers for its public offer next month, said one of the two people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Net interest income (NII) rose 3 per cent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>840 crore in October-December 2020-21 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>816 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.(Twitter/@sidbiofficial)
Net interest income (NII) rose 3 per cent to 840 crore in October-December 2020-21 from 816 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.(Twitter/@sidbiofficial)
business

Sidbi Q3 profit rises 9 per cent to 630 crores

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:08 PM IST
In the year-ago period, its profit stood at 578 crore, Sidbi said in a release. During the first nine months of 2020-21, Sidbi's net profit rose 38.4 per cent to 2,165 crore from 1,564 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The merger process took place between 9pm on February 12 to 9am on February 15 with the bank adding that services related to banking operations might be disrupted during this time period.(Twitter/@MyIndianBank)
The merger process took place between 9pm on February 12 to 9am on February 15 with the bank adding that services related to banking operations might be disrupted during this time period.(Twitter/@MyIndianBank)
business

Indian Bank merger with Allahabad Bank: Here are the new rules for customers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:50 PM IST
“Our bank has scheduled technical migration of CBS/ITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad bank with CBS/ITMS software of Indian Bank on 13-14 February 2021,” the Indian Bank had earlier stated in a regulatory filing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The industry added 1.38 lakh people to its workforce on a net basis during the year, taking the total number of employees to 44.7 lakh, Nasscom said in its review of the current financial year ending March 31.(Reuters File Photo)
The industry added 1.38 lakh people to its workforce on a net basis during the year, taking the total number of employees to 44.7 lakh, Nasscom said in its review of the current financial year ending March 31.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Indian IT industry's revenues to grow 2.3% to USD 194 bln this fiscal: Nasscom

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Over the past few years, the industry has been clocking a revenue growth in higher single digits or double digits. However, the pandemic led to a sharp dip in growth hitting tech spend while the lockdown also led to concerns over delivery as work shifted from campuses to homes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year earlier to $27.45 billion, while imports were up 2.03% to $42 billion, the data showed. (Representative Image)(AP)
The merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year earlier to $27.45 billion, while imports were up 2.03% to $42 billion, the data showed. (Representative Image)(AP)
business

India's January trade deficit narrows to $14.54 billion

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The merchandise trade deficit was $15.3 billion in January 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The public offer of the Aavishkaar Group promoted company comprises a fund raise through a fresh issuance of shares amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>850 crore. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
The public offer of the Aavishkaar Group promoted company comprises a fund raise through a fresh issuance of shares amounting to 850 crore. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
business

Arohan Financial files draft papers for 1,800 crore IPO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:29 PM IST
As per market sources, the Kolkata-based company plans to raise between 1,750 crore and 1,800 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP