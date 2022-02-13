Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Countdown for LIC IPO begins as state insurer submits draft prospectus with Sebi
business

Countdown for LIC IPO begins as state insurer submits draft prospectus with Sebi

The much-talked about LIC IPO is expected to hit the capital market in March
LIC, once listed, has the potential to become one of the biggest domestic companies by market capitalization with an estimated valuation of 8-10 lakh crore.(HT File)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation on Sunday filed its draft papers with stock regulator Sebi for its IPO, the secretary of  Department of Investment and Public Asset Management tweeted.

The much talked about LIC IPO is set to hit the capital market in March.The government will sell over 31 crore equity shares of LIC, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi. 

"The DRHP of LIC IPO has been filed today with the SEBI," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted. 

The government aims to come out with the IPO and subsequent listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on bourses by March. A portion of the IPO would be reserved for anchor investors. Also, up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders. 

Actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India had worked out the embedded value of LIC, while Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors. (With inputs from PTI)

Topics
ipo stock markets
