Covid-19 prompting Indian professionals to switch industries: Survey

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has prompted professionals to rethink their career paths and switch industries amid pay cuts, according to a new survey. Amazon India commissioned the survey to gauge the impact of Covid-19 on the pulse of working professionals across industries. The survey, conducted by data intelligence company Morning Consult, found that a majority of respondents were actively searching for a job.

India witnessed a nationwide lockdown during the first wave of Covid-19, which led to job losses across the formal as well as the informal sector. As the country was still recovering from the effect of nationwide lockdown, the disastrous second Covid wave forced states to impose lockdown-like restrictions, further damaging the already strained economy.

Among 1,000 professionals surveyed across the country, 35 per cent of respondents said they were handed pay cut due to Covid-19 while 68 per cent said they were actively looking to switch industries. Over half of the respondents said they were actively looking for a job. Every one in three respondents said they were looking for a job where "they can do more meaningful work".

"For half of Indian professionals (49 per cent), opportunities that will help them learn and develop is a high priority when considering a job. For 47 per cent of Indian professionals, having a safe workplace environment is a high priority when considering a job," the survey said.

While 51% of job-seeking respondents showed interest in industries they don’t have any experience, about 55% said compensation was a major factor when applying for a job. Other priorities for job search include job security, work opportunities with transferable career skills and digital skills. Three out of four respondents were worried about the relevance of their current skill set in the near future, saying it will be outdated in five years.

"The study underlines the changing concerns, aspirations and interests of Indian job seekers, particularly brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic. Professionals are looking at broadening the industries and skillsets to stay relevant in the changing job market," Amazon India said in a statement on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)