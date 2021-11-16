Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Cryptocurrency crash: Bitcoin drops below $60,000, Ether falls amid broad dip
business

Cryptocurrency crash: Bitcoin drops below $60,000, Ether falls amid broad dip

The largest digital token, Bitcoin, dipped as much as 8.2% to $58,661. Second-ranked Ether tumbled more than 10%. The global crypto market cap has dropped some 10% in the past 24 hours to $2.7 trillion, according to tracker CoinGecko.
Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Bloomberg | , Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Ether, Crypto

Cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday, with Bitcoin sliding below $60,000 and Ether at its lowest levels this month.

The largest digital token dipped as much as 8.2% to $58,661. Second-ranked Ether tumbled more than 10%. The global crypto market cap has dropped some 10% in the past 24 hours to $2.7 trillion, according to tracker CoinGecko.

Technical indicators had suggested the strong run of late across the notoriously volatile market was due for a pause.

Some analysts also attributed the dip to new tax-reporting requirements for digital currencies that are part of the $550 billion infrastructure bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law Monday.

“We’ve seen the U.S. infrastructure bill get signed, which has initiated a selloff from traders who are concerned about regulation and taxation,” said Hayden Hughes, chief executive officer of Alpha Impact, a social-trading platform.

Huges also cited concerns about China continuing its regulatory crackdown. The country will study the option of levying punitive power prices for companies that are involved in cryptocurrency mining, National Development and Reform Commission spokeswoman Meng Wei said at a press conference.

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin has more than doubled this year, while Ether is up about sixfold. Both scaled records last week amid a fervor for digital assets driven by speculative demand and controversial arguments that they can hedge inflation risks. 

It “would be unusual to keep moving up without corrections,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. He argued that “we’re seeing a healthy pullback” after a prolonged rally.

Bitcoin was trading at $59,077 at 10:25am in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto exchange cryptomining
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sensex slumps by more than 300 points ; Nifty tanks below 18,000

China overtakes US to grab top spot in list of richest countries

Bitcoin drops toward $60,000, Ether touches one of its lowest levels in Nov

Sensex drops over 100 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 18,100
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP