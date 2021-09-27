Cybersecurity firm in India shifts to 4-day working week

A cybersecurity company has shifted to four-day work week, a move it claims is leading to better productivity. TAC Security said it has been closing its office in Mumbai on Fridays for the past seven months.

The company said that if the move makes workers more productive and happier, it will make the policy permanent.

TAC Security said it carried out an internal survey which showed that 80 per cent of the team was willing to work four days a week for longer hours while getting a longer weekend to focus on their personal commitments and growth.

“It’s all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team’s health and well-being first," TAC Security's founder and CEO Trishneet Arora said.

TAC Security, a San Francisco headquartered company, works towards vulnerability management for companies.

Since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, companies across the world have been advocating a four-day work week. Some of them, especially in the Nordic region, have even implemented the move.

There have been surveys in India where health experts have opined that a four-day work week would make people more mindful of their professional responsibilities, and also increase productivity.

The central government too is working towards change in the labour rules, which could lead to an increase in working hours for employees from nine to 12 hours and change the in-hand salary.

There are reports that the new code will allow organisations to let their employees work for four days instead of the currently mandated five if employees are working for 12 hours a day. The Centre has also proposed a provision for free medical check-ups for workers through the Employees State Insurance Corporation.