Deepinder Goyal's ‘cool new update': You can now see everyone's Zomato orders

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal rolled out a new feature which will allow users to see the live order count on the food delivery platform. The Zomato boss announced the update on X (formerly Twitter) saying that using this tool users can view total orders placed across India. Users can see these just after they make their own order. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a screenshot of the new feature that has been released on the food delivery platform.

Deepinder Goyal also said that when he placed an order around 11 am, total order count had already surpassed 250,000. Through the new feature, Zomato is attempting to improve user experience as customers will be able to see real-time activity on the platform.

Deepinder Goyal said in the post on X, “A cool new update for everyone – You can now see the LIVE order count on @zomato for the day, right after you place your order. I just placed an order at around 11am, and the count was already over 250,000.”

Although, there will be no difference in the ordering experience for general users on Zomato but the live tracking will show the general trend of food deliveries in the country at any time.