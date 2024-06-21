 Deepinder Goyal's ‘cool new update': You can now see everyone's Zomato orders - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deepinder Goyal's ‘cool new update': You can now see everyone's Zomato orders

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Deepinder Goyal said that when he placed an order around 11 am, total order count had already surpassed 250,000.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal rolled out a new feature which will allow users to see the live order count on the food delivery platform. The Zomato boss announced the update on X (formerly Twitter) saying that using this tool users can view total orders placed across India. Users can see these just after they make their own order.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a screenshot of the new feature that has been released on the food delivery platform.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a screenshot of the new feature that has been released on the food delivery platform.

Read more: Kunal Kamra mocks Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s Guinness World Record post: ‘You’re such a hack bro’

Deepinder Goyal also said that when he placed an order around 11 am, total order count had already surpassed 250,000. Through the new feature, Zomato is attempting to improve user experience as customers will be able to see real-time activity on the platform.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Zomato to acquire Paytm's movie ticketing business? What Deepinder Goyal's company said

Deepinder Goyal said in the post on X, “A cool new update for everyone – You can now see the LIVE order count on @zomato for the day, right after you place your order. I just placed an order at around 11am, and the count was already over 250,000.”

Read more: Zomato to not deliver your orders in plastic containers? Deepinder Goyal's reply

Although, there will be no difference in the ordering experience for general users on Zomato but the live tracking will show the general trend of food deliveries in the country at any time.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Deepinder Goyal's ‘cool new update': You can now see everyone's Zomato orders
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On