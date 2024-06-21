Zomato to not deliver your orders in plastic containers? Deepinder Goyal's reply

Celebrity nutritionist and integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho expressed concerns with respect to the health risks associated with using plastic containers for packaging hot food. Calling out food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato, Luke Coutinho urged for a transition to biodegradable containers for food packaging as he stressed that plastic containers can pose significant health hazards. Calling out food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato, Luke Coutinho urged for a transition to biodegradable containers for food packaging. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal responded to the post.

He said, "Swiggy, Zomato, Restaurants, Please work with your partners to ensure food deliveries happen in biodegradable non-plastic containers, many restaurants do this already, please make it uniform. Deliver food and health...hot food in plastic is making people sicker...You have the power to help make a change."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Talking about how high heat and flame and how it can destroy most ingredients, he said, “This heat starts to break down the plastic into dangerous BPA and other toxins that wreak havoc with the human body and hormones, fertility, estrogens, etc. We need to move to biodegradable, non-plastic ASAP for better health and a better earth.”

He added, “@swiggyindia @zomato @fssai_safefood you have the power to make this change and be part of a healthier India.”

Read more: Stanley Lifestyles IPO opens for subscription today: 8 things to know

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal acknowledged Luke Coutinho's concerns, saying, “Thanks, Luke, for bringing this up. We will do what we can - will highlight restaurants which use food-safe packaging, so customers can make a more conscious choice.”

To this, Luke Coutinho replied, "Thank you @deepigoyal @zomato for acknowledging this and moving to action...at the end of the day it's about coming together with a vision to build a healthier country...thank you and me and my team are happy to help anytime. I wonder when @swiggyindia will decide to wake up and at least acknowledge participation."