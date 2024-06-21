India Post SMS scam can steal your data , government warns: ‘Have you received an SMS…'

PIB (Press Information Bureau) Fact Check warned that the India Post SMS can steal users’ private information when anyone clicks on the link sent to them. PIB alerted users on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Have you also received an SMS from @IndiaPostOffice stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 48 hours to avoid the package being returned #PIBFactCheck Beware! This message is #fake.” Users are receiving a fake India Post message, PIB warned advising them to not click on such links.

What is the India Post SMS scam?

Users are receiving a fake India Post message which reads, “Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address within 48 hours, otherwise the package will be returned. In order to update the address click on the link [indisposegvs.top/IN]. After the update is complete, the package will be re-delivered within 24 hours.”

If you click on the link, hackers can get into your system and install viruses or malicious software which gives them access to sensitive data that can be misused.

PIB warned users and advised them to not click on such links, clarifying, “India Post never sends such messages asking for updating addresses for delivering articles.”

In case you receive such messages, you can report it to cyber police (1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in).