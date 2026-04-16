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Delhi EV Policy signals end of #ICEAge, Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal says

Ola Electric will double-down on Delhi to increase store and service centre footprint, Bhavish Aggarwal says.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 12:26 pm IST
By Tushar Deep Singh
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The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 signals the end of internal-combustion engines, Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday, and “the start of our energy independence”.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric.(PTI)

“The Delhi EV policy is the beginning of the end for ICE vehicles! And the start of our energy independence,” the promoter of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Ola Electric will double down on Delhi and increase store and service-centre footprint.”

Aggarwal quoted a post by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who hailed the draft EV policy “as a breath of fresh air”.

“Subsidies drive initial adoption but mandates drive the scale,” Kant said. “This is a policy that should be emulated by other states.”

Delhi EV Policy 2.0

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 (2026–2030) treats two-wheelers as the primary target for electrification, given that they make up 68% of the city's vehicle population. The stance has shifted from “supportive” to “mandatory” transition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tushar Deep Singh

Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.

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