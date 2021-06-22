DHFL FD holders may get 966 crore more

Fixed deposit holders of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), who are on the verge of losing a large part of their savings, may get some relief, with lenders to the bankrupt mortgage lender contemplating a higher payout to FD holders from the firm’s insolvency proceedings.

DHFL’s committee of creditors (CoC) may approve an additional ₹966 crore for FD holders from the recoveries made, according to internal documents related to DHFL’s resolution plan reviewed by Mint. The proposal is subject to the outcome of voting this week and would entail money being redistributed among creditors.

As of date, FD holders have claims worth ₹5,299 crore, but will likely recover less than half of it. If the additional payout is approved, FD holders will collectively receive ₹2,189 crore, taking the recovery for FD holders to 41.31%, from 23.08% at present.

The FD holders have been fighting to recover their savings ever since the mortgage lender was admitted to the insolvency tribunal in December 2019. They have a 6.18% voting share in the CoC and have been opposing DHFL’s resolution plan, terming it discriminatory.

The latest development comes after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) suggested that creditors relook at the distribution of funds. On June 7, the dedicated insolvency tribunal approved Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd’s bid to take over DHFL for ₹37,250 crore. The tribunal said in its June 7 order that considering lakhs of small investors and senior citizens had deposited their savings, they should get a “fair” share of the resolution money.

Lenders have also proposed an additional ₹540 crore for unsecured non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders, ₹263.6 for small secured NCD holders. Others eligible for more funds include the Army Group Insurance Fund, which will get ₹21.85 crore; the Navy Children School, which will get ₹1.95 crore; and the Air Force Group Insurance Society, which will get ₹56.09 crore. Secured financial creditors such as banks will let go of ₹1,853.21 crore or 5.4% of the total resolution value.

“With regard to the decision on distribution to public depositors, fixed deposit holders and subscribers to NCDs, we request the CoC to reconsider their grievances... their request is only to enhance the percentage of the payment made in the plan,” said the NCLT order cited above.

The tribunal, however, made it clear that the review was only with regard to the distribution of funds and did not concern the total resolution plan outlay. “We make it clear that there is no additional monetary obligation for the successful applicant to pay anything more than what it has committed in the resolution plan,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON