IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for 9,876 cr
BPCL share sale is essential for meeting the government’s record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.1 trillion divestment target that the finance ministry announced in the budget for 2020-21.
BPCL share sale is essential for meeting the government’s record 2.1 trillion divestment target that the finance ministry announced in the budget for 2020-21.
business

Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for 9,876 cr

In keeping with the Assam Peace Accord, the government had decided to keep Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in the public sector. As part of this, BPCL was to sell its entire 61.65 per cent stake to state-owned firms.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:40 AM IST

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday said it will exit Numaligarh refinery in Assam by selling its entire stake to a consortium of Oil India Ltd and Engineers India Ltd for 9,876 crore.

The sale of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd clears the way for privatisation of India's second-largest fuel retailer.

In keeping with the Assam Peace Accord, the government had decided to keep Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in the public sector. As part of this, BPCL was to sell its entire 61.65 per cent stake to state-owned firms.

A consortium of Oil India Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, and the Government of Assam expressed interest in buying the stake and the BPCL board on Monday approved the sale.

"The board of directors of BPCL at the meeting held on March 1, 2021, has approved the proposal for sale of entire equity shares of 445.35 crore held by BPCL in NRL to a consortium of OIL and EIL and to Government of Assam," the firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Total consideration would be 9,875.96 crore.

The consortium of OIL and Engineers India Ltd is likely to acquire 49 per cent and the rest 13.65 per cent will be sold to the Government of Assam.

NRL operates a 3 million tonnes per annum oil refinery in Assam.

OIL currently holds 26 per cent equity in NRL while the Government of Assam has around 12.35 per cent.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey in a tweet said, "privatisation process of BPCL moves ahead with BPCL Board deciding to exit from NRL at a consideration of 9,875.96 cr for its 61.65% stake with transfer of control. OIL, EIL and Government of Assam will be picking up the stake".

Post NRL sale, BPCL would be left with three refineries at Mumbai, Kochi (Kerala) and Bina (Madhya Pradesh).

The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL in the nation's biggest privatisation till date.

Vedanta Group and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's Indian unit Think Gas have put in an expression of interest for buying the government's stake.

The sale of NRL is the first step towards the disinvestment of BPCL.

The government has already indicated that it expects to complete BPCL privatisation by the first half of the fiscal beginning April (2021-22).

The sale is key to achieving the 1.75 lakh crore disinvestment target set for 2021-22.

BPCL will give the buyer ownership of around 15.33 per cent of India's oil refining capacity and 22 per cent of the fuel marketing share.

NRL is looking to expand its refining capacity from 3 million tonnes per annum to 9 million tonnes a year at an investment of 22,594 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

The expansion also involves setting up of crude oil pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Numaligarh and a product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri in West Bengal.

In the run-up to the privatisation, BPCL last month agreed to buyout Oman Oil Company's shares in the Bina refinery project for about 2,400 crore.

BPCL holds a 63.68 per cent stake in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), which built and operates a 7.8 million tonne oil refinery at Bina. It will buy 36.62 per cent of the equity share capital from OQ S.A.0.C. (formerly known as Oman Oil Company S.A.0.C.) for 2,399.26 crore.

BORL was incorporated in February 1994 to build a refinery at Bina. The unit initially could turn 6 million tonnes of crude oil annually into fuel, which was subsequently raised to 7.8 million tonnes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disinvestment bpcl
Close
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the American currency.(Mint)
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the American currency.(Mint)
business

Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:56 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.32 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.31 against the greenback, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DIPAM in December had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corp of India.(File photo)
DIPAM in December had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corp of India.(File photo)
business

Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The Cabinet had in November last year given an in-principle approval for strategic divestment of Shipping Corp and Container Corp of India Ltd. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPCL share sale is essential for meeting the government’s record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.1 trillion divestment target that the finance ministry announced in the budget for 2020-21.
BPCL share sale is essential for meeting the government’s record 2.1 trillion divestment target that the finance ministry announced in the budget for 2020-21.
business

Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for 9,876 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:40 AM IST
In keeping with the Assam Peace Accord, the government had decided to keep Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in the public sector. As part of this, BPCL was to sell its entire 61.65 per cent stake to state-owned firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer separates unpolished rice in Thoopran Mandal in Medak District, some 60 km from Hyderabad on November 17, 2020. (File photo)
A farmer separates unpolished rice in Thoopran Mandal in Medak District, some 60 km from Hyderabad on November 17, 2020. (File photo)
business

Global food prices in January at highest since 2014: Key points

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Higher food prices could complicate the country’s nascent economic recovery, analysts said. Higher international prices of food commodities are spurring India’s food exports, but they will make India’s food imports costlier
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
business

Indian shares extend gains as lenders, IT stocks advance

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.8% to 14,880.10 by 0355 GMT, about 120 points short of the 15,000 level that it last touched on Feb. 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capital spending fell 4.8% in October-December compared with the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Tuesday, posting a third straight quarter of declines following a 10.6% drop in July-September.(AFP)
Capital spending fell 4.8% in October-December compared with the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Tuesday, posting a third straight quarter of declines following a 10.6% drop in July-September.(AFP)
business

Japan cuts investments on plant, equipment, casts doubt on strength of economy

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Weakness in capital expenditure is likely to worry policymakers counting on private-sector investment to help the world's third-largest economy decisively shake off the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The growth was due to continuing demand for affordable, fuel-efficient hatchbacks as people opted for personal mobility.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
The growth was due to continuing demand for affordable, fuel-efficient hatchbacks as people opted for personal mobility.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
business

Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Commercial vehicles too posted better sales in line with a pickup in manufacturing and infrastructure activity, according to sales data issued by individual automakers on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE and NSE issued statements that operations were going on smoothly.(AP)
BSE and NSE issued statements that operations were going on smoothly.(AP)
business

Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The brokerage firms that faced a temporary technical issue in early trade on Monday are HDFC Securities, Angel Broking, and discount brokerage firm Zerodha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After remaining in contraction mode for six months in a row since March 2020, GST collections started growing from September.(File Photo)
After remaining in contraction mode for six months in a row since March 2020, GST collections started growing from September.(File Photo)
business

GST revenue hits 1 Lakh-crore for 5th month

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 AM IST
The February collection is 7.3% higher than 1,05,361 crore collected in the same month last year, the last month before businesses took a hit on account of Covid-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
February data pointed to the strongest increase in input inventories in the survey history as firms reacted to rising production needs by lifting purchasing activity.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
February data pointed to the strongest increase in input inventories in the survey history as firms reacted to rising production needs by lifting purchasing activity.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
business

Manufacturing activity remained strong in February

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Data released by analytics firm IHS Markit on Monday showed Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban unemployment shot up to as high as 25% after the lockdown was announced last March and remained considerably above the comfort level of policymakers until last month, even as joblessness in the rural areas recovered.(REUTERS)
Urban unemployment shot up to as high as 25% after the lockdown was announced last March and remained considerably above the comfort level of policymakers until last month, even as joblessness in the rural areas recovered.(REUTERS)
business

Urban jobless rate falls below 7% for the first time in 2 years

By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Urban joblessness fell to 6.99% in February from 8.08% in January, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), mirroring the gradual revival of the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher international prices of food commodities are spurring India’s food exports, but they will make India’s food imports costlier.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Higher international prices of food commodities are spurring India’s food exports, but they will make India’s food imports costlier.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:09 AM IST
Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO’s) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020, according to the UN agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All three telecom operators — Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd — which submitted earnest money deposits took part in the auction.(Bloomberg. Representative image)
All three telecom operators — Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd — which submitted earnest money deposits took part in the auction.(Bloomberg. Representative image)
business

Telcos place bids worth 77,000 crores for 4G spectrum

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The department of telecommunications (DoT) aims to raise at least 3.92 trillion in the auction of 2,308.8 MHz of spectrum. The auction will continue on Tuesday, the minister told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is both the first woman and the first African to serve as the WTO's director-general.(via Reuters)
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is both the first woman and the first African to serve as the WTO's director-general.(via Reuters)
business

New WTO chief pushes for vaccine access, fisheries deal

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask and doled out welcoming elbow bumps as she took up her job at WTO headquarters on the banks of Lake Geneva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ISM said its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 60.8 last month from 58.7 in January. That was the highest level since February 2018.(via AP. Representative image)
The ISM said its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 60.8 last month from 58.7 in January. That was the highest level since February 2018.(via AP. Representative image)
business

US manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The acceleration reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday was despite a global semiconductor chip shortage, which has hurt production at automobile plants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP