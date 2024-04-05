Disney+ to stop users from sharing password. Netflix-like crackdown begins in…

Streaming platform Disney+ will restrict users from password sharing as Disney CEO CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company is planning on "launching our first real foray into password sharing" in June 2024. Without confirming when this would happen or whether the policy will restrict users from sharing their passwords outside their household, the CEO said that the move is in line with the company's efforts to boost Disney's streaming revenue. Disney CEO Bob Iger said that this would play a significant role in Disney's profit goals and the company plans to launch its initial measures in June.(Reuters)

Bob Iger said that this would play a significant role in Disney's profit goals and the company plans to launch its initial measures in June which would target specific countries before expanding globally by September this year.

"In June, we'll be launching our first real foray into password sharing. Just a few countries in a few markets, but then it will grow significantly with a full rollout in September," he said. The crackdown rollout plan outlines a two-pronged approach: Initial launch in June 2024 in select markets and global expansion with a full rollout by September 2024.

Bob Iger also said, “We feel great about the engagement of those Disney subs who are not getting Hulu who are now watching more programs that were on Hulu, including Shogun.. We have to increase engagement. We need the technological tools to lower churn, create more stickiness. It's things like recommendation engines, getting to know our customers better.”

Disney's CFO Hugh Johnston announced earlier in a financial briefing that users flagged for potential account sharing will be prompted to create individual subscriptions on the platform. The move will include users from different households and these will be available for an extra charge, he said.