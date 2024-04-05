Creative Graphics Solutions IPO allotment: How to check status, latest GMP

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: The Creative Graphics IPO allotment date has been scheduled for today (April 5). Those who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status on the registrar's platform which is Bigshare Services for the Creative Graphics IPO. The issue received a bumper response through the five days of subscription and its overall status was 201.86 times on the last day of bidding. The issue opened for subscription on March 28 and ended on April 4. Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: The issue opened for subscription on March 28 and ended on April 4.

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO allotment: Those who have been allotted shares will have their demat account credited on April 8. The refund process will also commence thereafter. Creative Graphics Solutions IPO listing date is fixed for April 9 on NSE SME.

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: How to check allotment status?

If you have applied for the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO , you can check the allotment status on the website of the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's website by following these steps:

Login to the Bigshare website. Select "Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO " in company name section. Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number and fill the details. Click on ‘Search’ and the allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO details: The issue is worth ₹54.40 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 64,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component in the issue through which the company aims to raise money for working capital needs, full or partial repayment or prepayment of some loans, funding capital expenditures and general corporate expenses. The company promoters are Sarika and Deepanshu Goel while Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the IPO. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker of the IPO.

Creative Graphics IPO GMP: The grey market premium is +30 which indicates Creative Graphics Solutions share price was trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com which means that the expected listing price was ₹115 per share, 35.29% more than the IPO price of ₹85.