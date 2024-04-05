Use UPI to deposit cash at ATMs soon, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das; know how it may work

Your Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has just been upgraded. In an important announcement today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated that users can now deposit cash via UPI facility at bank ATMs. This will come as a big shot in the arm for users in terms of saving time and effort. RBI says you can soon use UPI facility to deposit cash in bank ATMs.(PTI)

This was revealed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today while announcing the RBI monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to hold the status quo on rates. ON this new UPI facility, Governor Das said, “RBI has proposed to allow cash deposits through UPI.”

This move comes, he explained, from the learnings derived from the use of cardless cash withdrawal system at ATMs via UPI. He added that most users use debit cards to deposit cash at the cash deposit machines (CDM).

While CDMs help bank officials by reducing manual workload of handling cash, for users, this means avoiding long bank queues and easy access to an automated facility of choice.

Operational instructions for this UPI facility will be released soon.

How the new UPI-based cash deposit system will work

In many ways, the new system is expected to be on the lines of the current withdrawal system. Currently, to withdraw cash through UPI at an ATM requires certain steps to be taken.

Just select "UPI Cardless Cash" on the ATM screen option on the screen and that starts the cardless withdrawal process. Then you need to pick the amount. Do this carefully. The next step is to scan the QR Code and that can be done via your smartphone with a UPI app installed. Use the app to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen. Thereafter confirm with your UPI PIN to validate the UPI ATM withdrawal. And thereafter, all you need to do is collect the cash.

In effect, the new system to deposit cash through UPI at ATMs will be quite similar, process-wise. This system has been found to be safe and easy to remember and customers have become used to it. The best part about the entire facility will be that your debit card will no longer be required.

"Enabling UPI for cash deposit is the RBI focus towards integrating UPI as a part of the entire financial services value chain….”, Economic Times quoted Vivek Iyer, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat as saying.