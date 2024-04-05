 Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed Pai Platforms launches shopping app - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed Pai Platforms launches shopping app

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 12:39 PM IST

Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Commerce is a natural extension for us. We are committing to sign up at least 10 million merchants on ONDC before 2025 ends.”

Pai Platforms, backed by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, launched a shopping app on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), it was reported. Paytm does not own any shares in Pai Platforms but 'PaiPai' app has been developed by the company's parent entity One97 Communications, Moneycontrol reported. 

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm, attends the Japan Fintech Festival in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm, attends the Japan Fintech Festival in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Use UPI to deposit cash at ATMs soon, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das; know how it may work

The report comes two months after Paytm E-commerce Private Limited rebranded itself as Pai Platforms and acquired Bitsila, a seller-side platform on ONDC. In April last year, PhonePe launched a new app for shopping on ONDC called Pincode.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: ‘Elephant has gone for a walk’: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on inflation after MPC meet

Government-backed ONDC has become an important focus area for Paytm where it sees its next big opportunity, the report claimed as Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma said earlier, "Commerce is a natural extension for us. We are committing to sign up at least 10 million merchants on ONDC before 2025 ends." He also said that 11.8 million users had already shopped on ONDC through Paytm adding, “This means that ONDC has already become a significant player in e-commerce. There are around 50 million e-commerce users in India and over a fifth are already on ONDC.”

The Paytm founder also said then that ONDC will open up e-commerce opportunity for a lot of players.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed Pai Platforms launches shopping app
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On