Bank Holidays: Will banks be closed due to Bhai Dooj?

Banks will be closed today and tomorrow on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Puja. This year Bhai Dooj, the festival to mark the bonding between brother and a sister, is being celebrated on October 26 and 27. Govardhan Puja is also being celebrated today instead of the usual tradition of it being marked a day after Diwali. Due to Bhai Dooj also being celebrated today, banks will be closed today. Tomorrow, banks will be closed in Lucknow, Kanpur, Imphal and Gangtok due to Bhai Dooj, Livemint reported. On this day, the sisters pray for the long and happy lives of their brothers by applying ‘tilak’ on their forehead. Both the brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on this festival. The Muhurat for Bhai Dooj begins at 02:43 pm today and will continue till 12:45 pm tomorrow.According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on the occasion of Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. This day is also known as Yama Dwitiya. Both Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan are similar as they mark the bond between brothers and sisters. But unlike Raksha Bandhan, the sisters don't tie Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. Recently, the banks were closed on Monday due to Diwali. The festival of lights is celebrated every year to mark the return of Lord Ram with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya after a 14-year-long exile.

