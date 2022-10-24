Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: Sensex up by 644 points to open at 59,965

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:21 PM IST

Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: The stock markets will remain open from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm for Muhurat trading.

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Markets opened at the Muhurat trading 2022 on a positive note with the Sensex jumping by 644 points to open at nearly 60,000. Nifty opened at 17,754.There was no trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange during the day on the occasion of Diwali. It was the second stock market holiday this month, the first being on Dussehra which was celebrated on October 5.Muhurat trading marks the beginning of the new ‘Vikram Samvat’, the historical calendar used in the Indian subcontinent. Muhurat is considered auspicious to start something new.

HT News Desk

