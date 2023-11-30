D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani India's leading self-made entrepreneur. Others are…

Radhakishan Damani, currently the fifth wealthiest person in India, is the country’s leading self-made entrepreneur as well, according to the maiden IDFC FIRST Private-Hurun India Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millenia list released on Thursday.

Radhakishan Damani (File Photo)

Damani, the Mumbai-based veteran investor, founded and owns the D-Mart retail chain. His company Avenue Supermarts, which operates the D-Mart stores, enjoys a market capitalisation (mcap) of more than ₹238,000 crore, which makes the billionaire, 68, the country’s ‘leading self-made billionaire,’ as per the report.

The top 10

The IDFC FIRST Private-Hurun India list features 405 founders, along with 200 companies. Sachin and Binny Bansal (not related) who co-founded Flipkart are second on the list (mcap: ₹199,472 crore), followed by Deepinder Goyal (Zomato; mcap: ₹86,835 crore), while Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain (Dream11; mcap: ₹66,452 crore) were tied at the 4th spot with Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy.

Also in the top 10 were Razorpay's Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar (mcap: ₹62,384 crore), Max Healthcare's Abhay Soi (mcap: ₹55,085 crore), Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma (mcap: ₹54,328 crore) and brothers Nikhil and Nithin Kamath of Zerodha (mcap: ₹50,630 crore).

Key highlights

(1.) Together, the listed companies are valued at ₹30 trillion ( ₹30 lakh crore), equivalent to the GDP of Denmark.

(2.) As many as 38 founders on the list come from IIT Delhi, followed by IIT Bombay (24) and IIT Kharagpur (20).

(3.) Entrepreneurs on the list are from 23 cities, with Bengaluru (129), Mumbai (78) and Gurugram-New Delhi (49) together accounting for well over half of the founders.

(4.) Nykaa's Falguni Nayar tops the list of women entrepreneurs, while Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) and Saumya Singh Rathore (WinZO), both aged 35, are the youngest women on the list.

(5.) Overall, Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, aged 21, is the youngest entrepreneur here, followed by Shashvat Nakarni (25; BharatPe) and Dilsher Malhi (27; Zupee).

