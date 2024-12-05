‘Doubt on its credibility’: IndiGo on AirHelp rating it among the worst airlines in the world

IndiGo has questioned the credibility of AirHelp, a European claim processing agency which published a report in which IndiGo has been ranked as one of the worst airlines in the world this year. The side of an IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac (Reuters)

The 'AirHelp Score report 2024' placed the low-cost domestic carrier close to the bottom at 103rd place out of the 109 airlines analysed.

IndiGo refuted these claims, stating that the data published in the survey “does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry - casting a doubt on its credibility,” according to news agency PTI.

The AirHelp report which is published annually used factors like global customer claims, on-time performance, and feedback from travelers across 54 countries, also assessing aspects like food quality, seating comfort, and crew service.

IndiGo further went on to say that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, publishes monthly data on airline punctuality and customer complaints and that “IndiGo has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations.”

The airline has a fleet of more than 380 aircraft and operates around 2,100 daily flights over 85 domestic destinations and 30 international destinations.

"As India's most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers," IndiGo said.

IndiGo carried more than 7.25 crore passengers between January and September this year, holding a market share of 61.3%, followed by the Tata-run Air India, which flew over 1.64 crore passengers with a 13.9% market share.

Meanwhile, Air India was ranked 61st and AirAsia at 94th, while Brussels Airlines, Qatar Airways and United Airlines where given the top three spots.